Student designs anti-bullying shirt

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary student’s t-shirt design is gaining popularity. The design spreads a positive message that we could all stand to hear. It may only be two short words, but putting them to action can change the world.

“I’ve seen, even within my class, where they’ll sit there and have conversations and say, ‘That wasn’t kind. Let’s try that again,'” said third-grade teacher Allison Owens.

Living that message out every day is what Owens’ third-grade class is practicing for the month of October.

“We’ve had so many conversations just within this whole class, you know, about using kind words,” said Owens.

As part of that practice, Owens decided to have them try their hand at some artwork.

“I said, ‘If you make a cool-enough shirt, I’ll actually make it,’ and so one of them did, and then it got posted on Facebook, and then lots of people wanted to order it.”

DeMario Harrington put his skills to the test.

“When he came, he kinda needed a little boost in his confidence, and he’s an awesome illustrator, so it kindof worked out,” said Owens. “It’s something he’s really really proud of.”

The inspiration for the design came from the book “We’re All Wonders”. Main character, Auggie, is missing an eye and struggles with looking different from his peers. Harrington says that story isn’t unlike his own.

“Another friend said, ‘Your hair looks weird,’ and I said, ‘My hair doesn’t look weird,'” said Harrington. “I don’t really like bullying.”

These shirts are now available for anyone to buy. School leaders say they’re proud to see Harrington’s handiwork spreading.

“It’s a great thing for us to be able to spread our message in the school out into the community,” said Principal Kelly Mahoney.

Shirts can be purchased through November 1. They are $12 or $17 with shipping.