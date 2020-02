UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A UI student faces charges of criminal damage to state-supported property and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call from a residence hall employee who reported 24-year old Tae-Hwan Kim was intoxicated and destroying property including a $1,000 glass door and $300 end table.

Kim was arrested about 5:40 am, Sunday, at Daniels Hall, in the 1000-block of West Green Street.