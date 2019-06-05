Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A sagging cold front will be the jumping point for more storms this afternoon. Due to the hot and humid conditions, there is plenty of juice for storms to become strong to severe for a wind and hail threat. As a result, there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area until 10:00 PM.

Most of the storms that should go severe today would be for a wind and hail threat. There is a tornado threat, but it is very low.

Storms this evening will subside and sag to the south, so we don't need to worry about storms lingering into the late overnight hours for our area. Please see the below Futuretrack images showing an approximate timing of the storms.

Storms will end by about 10:00 PM or so with cloudy skies the rest of the night. Lows will be around 64 with winds from the northwest at 2 to 10 mph.

Thursday will end up being a fairly decent day. Maybe a few more clouds, but most of us are dry with a slightly cooler and slightly less humid high of 83. Winds will be from the northeast at 2 to 5 mph. A storm may pop up closer to I-70 in the afternoon, but it is a very isolated chance.

Thursday night is partly cloudy with a low of 64.