Strong response to call for blood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a good problem to have. A strong response to a call for blood donors has forced the Community Blood Services of Illinois (CBSI) to require appointments for further donations.

Having a scheduled appointment will limit walk-in donations and will help staff manage the flow of donors while maintaining proper social distancing spacing. Blood donation is considered an essential activity allowing people to travel to a blood center even during stay-at-home directives.

CBSI also expanded hours at many centers and is scheduling mobile blood drives to replace those which have been canceled. Nearly all those scheduled for high schools, colleges and universities during the next 6 – 8 weeks have been canceled. Nearly all workplace drivers have also been forced to be rescheduled due to work from home policies.

Donors scheduling appointments are being screened to make sure they are not experiencing any symptoms and have not had recent exposure to anyone being tested for COVID-19. Donors are encouraged to use EarlyQ screening the day of donation and keep appointments they’ve made.

