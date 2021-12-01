Strip mall on fire during late-night hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield firefighters were dispatched Tuesday night to a strip mall at 505 North Dirksen Parkway in response to a reported fire.

When the firefighters arrived on scene, they observed flames showing through the roof.

Due to the size of the building, fire crews had to request two additional engines, a truck and a battalion chief to make an interior attack.

Battalion Chief Mike Bartletti noticed sagging in the roof along near roof-mounted air conditioning units and advised interior units to evacuate.

Officials said an aerial stream was utilized as well as master streams from the exterior to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, there are no reports of injuries at the moment.