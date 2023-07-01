MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– Several cars in Monticello were broken into on Thursday, now police are reminding you to lock up your vehicles.

Police say none of the cars were broken into forcibly, but wallets, cash, and small electronics were stolen.

Officers were investigating break-ins all over town; Edwards St., Chaucer Blvd., and in the Weather Oaks and Appletree neighborhoods between one and five in the morning.

Police say all of the cars were unlocked in garages or outside of homes. They do have video of the suspects, but ask people to check their home security videos that might show people around your homes.

The police Chief is urging people to lock your cars.