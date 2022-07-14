Council member who criticized couple’s public comments missed 5 consecutive meetings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Albert Morr and his wife, Claudia, have had a front row seat to gunfire twice in a few months.

The couple was at their home on W University Avenue in Champaign when police swarmed the street on July 5 following a drive-by shootout at the corner of Fair Street that sent a 20-year-old to the hospital.

Morr said his neighbors ran to help the wounded man out of the street, rendering medical aid until first responders arrived.

Those neighbors have a young boy who he said: “won’t play outside anymore ’cause he’s scared.”

Morr watched the aftermath from his front window. It’s the same window that a bullet flew through in February, following a trajectory into the house and back out through a window-paned door before lodging itself in the far wall on their fully enclosed front porch where it remains months later.

The couple went to the Champaign City Council to share their experience and fear during public comments at the regularly scheduled Feb. 15 meeting.

“It’s my neighborhood, it’s my house. My family lives there,” Morr said.

Councilwoman Alicia Beck dismissed his comments, criticizing the couple for coming forward for the first time about an incident in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“It’s been happening in neighborhoods that are predominately Black and brown,” Beck asserted.

“…So I appreciate people coming in and telling us their concerns and being upset, but until you come in because somebody else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it. I want you to come in because you’re concerned that Black and brown babies are being shot in the street.”

Morr said he was “flabbergasted” by her reaction, adding, “It took me a moment to process what she said.”

The majority of gun violence in the city is happening in majority-minority neighborhoods where unemployment is above average and the average income is below the median.

Courtesy: City of Champaign “Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint”

Although he felt “chastised,” Morr recognized the data at the root of Beck’s reaction.

“There’s no getting past that. That’s evident.”

“…You know, a bullet went through my house,” he continued. “If I was home, that was the window I generally lookout.”

Beck’s Facebook page has been a site for backlash in the months since the February meeting.

Meanwhile, she’s missed the last five council meetings, dating back to late May 24.

Fellow council member and attorney Tom Bruno said he doesn’t know why she hasn’t shown up, but he “overheard someone say she’s taking a break.” He hasn’t personally reached out to Beck in her absence.

Bruno said there isn’t a city ordinance or state law that would require her presence, and council members receive a roughly $168 stipend every two weeks — totaling $5,000 a year — regardless.

The City referred any questions about the prolonged absence back to Beck, who didn’t respond to requests for comment. First-term council member Michael Foellmer — who presides over the district where the two shootings occurred — did not return comment requests either.

Beck issued a statement following news coverage of the February council meeting. Mayor Deb Feinen released one earlier the same day, stating she wished she had spoken out in support of the Morrs during the meeting and that she disagreed with Beck’s assertion.

Morr said he will be back at the next council meeting later this month. The homeowner wants to see license plate readers and stop signs nearby on W University Ave. There are none in the mile stretch between Prospect and Mattis Avenues where his house sits.

“It’s a one-way street, there’s plenty of auxilary avenues to get off of once you’re on University. Plus, you know, it’s a straight shot. You can drive as fast as you want on it, it seems like,” Morr explained.