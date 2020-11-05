Street closure announced for sewer work

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana’s Public Works Department says East Green Street will be closed off between South Vine Street and Urbana Avenue next week.

The closure is slated to begin at 7a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 and will continue through Friday, Nov. 13.

Wick Concrete Inc. is installing sanitary sewers for development on Vine Street.

Access will be maintained to all properties along East Green Street affected by the closure. No go-through westbound traffic will be allowed.

A detour route through East Illinois Street will be marked.