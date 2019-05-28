Local News

Man arrested after dispute

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:04 PM CDT

Man arrested after dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man has been taken into custody after a dispute early Monday evening. It happened on Arcadia Drive and Winding Lane.

Police were called, and they blocked off a street after they said a person reportedly showed a weapon. They say the man was arrested in connection to his outstanding arrest warrants. 

No one was hurt. No names have been released at this time.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected