Man arrested after dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man has been taken into custody after a dispute early Monday evening. It happened on Arcadia Drive and Winding Lane.

Police were called, and they blocked off a street after they said a person reportedly showed a weapon. They say the man was arrested in connection to his outstanding arrest warrants.

No one was hurt. No names have been released at this time.