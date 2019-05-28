Man arrested after dispute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man has been taken into custody after a dispute early Monday evening. It happened on Arcadia Drive and Winding Lane.
Police were called, and they blocked off a street after they said a person reportedly showed a weapon. They say the man was arrested in connection to his outstanding arrest warrants.
No one was hurt. No names have been released at this time.
