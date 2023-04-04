MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Inclement weather will not affect Macon County’s local elections, officials said.

Despite a rainy forecast, officials have procedures in place to ensure voting can continue and votes will be counted, even in the event of a power failure at a polling place. There are emergency batteries and generators at all polling places, ready for use should the need arise.

If voting machines lose power due to weather, Election Judges will instruct voters to cast their ballots into an auxiliary ballot bin on the back of the ballot box. After polls close, these ballots will be placed into the tabulator by Election Judges.

These procedures, officials said, are standard and not new for this election.