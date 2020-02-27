Storm spotting class scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a free Severe Weather Storm Spotting class offered by the National Weather Service. The class is open to the general public and there is no age limit or registration required. However, you must be 18 or older to receive storm spotter certification.

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)









Material will include learning about the formation and tracking of tornadoes and is led by James Auten who is the lead meteorologist at the NWS in Lincoln. He’ll also explain how NWS uses information including hail, estimated wind speed, flash flooding and more to determine the severity of a storm.

Severe Weather Storm Spotting

Lincoln Land Community College

LLCC Student Union, Menard Hall

5250 Shepherd Road

Monday, March 2

6:30 pm

