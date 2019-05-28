Storm debris pick-ups scheduled

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Both cities are helping people clean up debris from Sunday’s storm and the EF-1 tornado which touched down in Urbana.

Those in areas bordered by Kirby, Neil, Windsor and Mattis, in Champaign and Race, Windsor, Philo and Silver/Mumford, in Urbana, can set tree limbs and brush at the curb to have them removed.

Residents have until Tuesday, June 4, to be included in the pick-up.

Instructions for preparing storm debris for pick-up are as follow:

Leave items parallel to the curb where it can easily be picked up with heavy equipment (at least 5 feet away from trees, mailboxes, poles, fire hydrants, power boxes, etc.)

Yard waste bags are okay; no plastic bags or containers

Small branches and twigs may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags

Logs/limbs should be 8′ or shorter to be contained during transport

The city will only collect tree limbs and brush

People in other areas of Champaign with debris should contact Public Works to request a pickup.

Those in Urbana with larger trees or other types of storm debris should contact a waste hauler or private tree service.

Those with other types of debris should contact insurance companies or solid waste haulers.

For more information concerning Champaign, click here; for Urbana, click here.

