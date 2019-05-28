Storm debris pick-ups scheduled

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Both cities are helping people clean up debris from Sunday’s storm and the EF-1 tornado which touched down in Urbana.
Those in areas bordered by Kirby, Neil, Windsor and Mattis, in Champaign and Race, Windsor, Philo and Silver/Mumford, in Urbana, can set tree limbs and brush at the curb to have them removed.
Residents have until Tuesday, June 4, to be included in the pick-up.
Instructions for preparing storm debris for pick-up are as follow:
- Leave items parallel to the curb where it can easily be picked up with heavy equipment (at least 5 feet away from trees, mailboxes, poles, fire hydrants, power boxes, etc.)
- Yard waste bags are okay; no plastic bags or containers
- Small branches and twigs may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags
- Logs/limbs should be 8′ or shorter to be contained during transport
- The city will only collect tree limbs and brush
People in other areas of Champaign with debris should contact Public Works to request a pickup.
Those in Urbana with larger trees or other types of storm debris should contact a waste hauler or private tree service.
Those with other types of debris should contact insurance companies or solid waste haulers.
For more information concerning Champaign, click here; for Urbana, click here.