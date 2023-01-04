MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s tornado tore through many areas in Maroa.

Illinois Department of Transportation workers spent half the day picking up farm wreckage on U.S. 51. People in the area said the storm was nothing they’ve ever seen or heard before.

“I really didn’t hear too much of the wind, Chris Hamilton said. “I heard hail, and I kept hearing these screeching sounds. I thought it was coming off the tv. I didn’t know what it was, but it must’ve been the wind.”

Owner of farmland Dennis Hamilton said there’s a lot of debris in his field. He said it’s going to take a while to get cleaned up.

“You see it all the time,” Hamilton said. “Other people have grain bins roll across their ground and you just got to go out and clean them up. Wait till the ground freezes up and go out with a tractor or a forklift.”

Hamilton said he’s not too worried about having to wait. He said his land is in better shape compared to others.

“It’s nice that where these houses were, they were down below the top of the hill. Which I think saved them from a lot of damage,” Hamilton said.