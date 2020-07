Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of U.S. Route 150 is back open after storm damage caused it to be temporarily closed.

The closure was from Piatt County North 1500 East to North Mckinley Street on Rt. 150.

IDOT and Amerern crews were called to make repairs.

State Police said all debris has been cleared and the road is back open to traffic.