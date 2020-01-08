Store celebrates a decade of helping

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Common Ground Food Co-op has roots going back to the 1970’s, but for a decade they have built their own charitable program that has donated hundreds of thousands.

The grocery store started ‘Round Up for Good’ in 2010, a program that lets customers opt to round up to the next whole dollar and donate the change to a local non-profit.

Their first cause was not even local. The 2010 Haiti earthquake inspired Common Ground’s owners to start the program. It expanded to the C-U community from there.

Every month a different non-profit is chosen for the donations. In January, it is Austin’s Place. Donations started small, but in each of the last three years they have raised $50,000.

Sam Ihm has been with the store for almost five years. He and other cashiers ask every customer if they wanted to contribute. He says the community members who chip in are the ones who deserve the spotlight.

“I’m just a conduit, I can just ask,” says Ihm. “It’s the owners who round up and the customers. Anyone who rounds up, they’re the ones contributing. So as long as we ask, we’re the ones enabling other people to contribute.”

He added on saying some regulars will go above and beyond their change.

“Sometimes people give $50,” says Ihm. “There’s customers who regularly come in and say ‘Add five, add ten.’ And that’s just amazing to me. That’s not something I would personally do. Some people are just so generous.”

In just over one week, over $1,000 has already been raised for Austin’s Place.