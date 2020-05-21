Storage units burglarized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers hopes you can help with information about a commercial burglary. It happened between 9 pm, Friday, May 15 and 12:45 am, Saturday, May 16, at White Oaks Storage, in the 4700-block of Alex Blvd.

Unknown suspects broke into two storage units by removing wall panels causing more than $1,000 in damage. Officials say there have been several other recent burglaries to storage units in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US