Stop Asian Hate rally planned Tuesday in downtown Champaign

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rally is being planned for those lost in an Atlanta shooting on March 16 and to bring awareness to anti-Asian violence in the U.S.
A protest is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 in downtown Champaign. Attendees will meet at University and Walnut streets.
“Join us as we take to the sidewalks and show solidarity for the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community,” organizers say. “Come take part as we hold signs with the message #StopAsianHate for cars and people passing by to observe.
“Both every day and in the wake of violent hate crimes towards the AAPI population, it’s important to step up and show support for racial justice.”