Stop Asian Hate rally planned Tuesday in downtown Champaign

FILE – In this March 17, 2021, file photo, after dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and Hispanic community outside Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga. The murder case against Robert Aaron Long, a white man accused of shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses, could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. (Curtis Compton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rally is being planned for those lost in an Atlanta shooting on March 16 and to bring awareness to anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

A protest is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 in downtown Champaign. Attendees will meet at University and Walnut streets.

“Join us as we take to the sidewalks and show solidarity for the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community,” organizers say. “Come take part as we hold signs with the message #StopAsianHate for cars and people passing by to observe.

“Both every day and in the wake of violent hate crimes towards the AAPI population, it’s important to step up and show support for racial justice.”