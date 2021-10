CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A vintage car that was stolen last weekend was recently located and returned to its owner and his family.

Harold Zahnd originally made a post on Facebook asking for help as his father’s vintage ’69 Chevrolet SS Nova was stolen.

According to Harold, the car was located on Monday. Harold announced on Thursday that the car has been returned to him and his family.