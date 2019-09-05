1  of  2
Stolen firearm found during traffic stop

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An Urbana man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a stolen, loaded firearm. Cameron Land, 24, was taken into custody about 1:40 pm, Saturday, in the 500-block of South Neil Street. An officer conducted a traffic stop after recognizing Land and knowing his license was suspended.

Land was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a police officer.

Land tried to run after being approached by police. During a brief struggle with Land, an officer sustained a broken finger. Authorities say they found the stolen, loaded handgun in Land’s vehicle.

