Stimulus check nowhere to be found

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands are still waiting on stimulus check money. That includes Tiffany and Paul Lanman. They’re having trouble getting to the bottom of the issue. They don’t have any income in the meantime because Paul was laid off.

The couple filed their taxes through H&R Block. They have what’s called an Emerald Card through the company. That’s where their money from all tax returns goes. It’s also where their stimulus check money is supposed to be deposited. However, five days after they were told their money should arrive, it still isn’t there. Despite attempts to get answers, they’ve heard nothing back.

“We still have a world running and this virus cannot continue to be an excuse. They need to get this taken care of. This is the United States of America; this should have never happened to begin with. And there’s people much worse off than us,” said Tiffany Lanman. In the meantime, they are trying to raise two kids with little income. Paul was laid off from his job and one of their kids needs surgery.

The IRS website now says their money should arrive Friday, but Tiffany says they are already past the point of desperation. “At the end of this month if the lift doesn’t get lifted, we could be evicted, lose power, lose water.”

H&R Block tells us the IRS is determining when and how the stimulus checks are distributed. They say they are processing payments as soon as they get them. Below is their full statement.