Each year, losing weight and exercising more are among the top goals on new year’s resolution lists, but it’s sticking with it that presents the real challenge. Crunch Fitness explains how they are preparing for the rush of the New Year and provides tips and tricks to make it easy for everyone to stick with their fitter lifestyle.

At Crunch, starting a new fitness routine has never been easier. Not only are they waiving January monthly dues, offering $9.99 and no commitment memberships, but they are also hosting four open houses every weekend throughout the entire month. Whether someone is a seasoned athlete or a first-time gym goer, Crunch has everything for everyone. From top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning, Crunch has it all. Members looking for assistance reaching their New Year’s Goals will have access to their staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

To welcome all members looking to kick off their fitness regimen at the start of 2023, Crunch will stay open on New Year’s Day, an occasion when most companies are closed. Not only that, but Crunch is open 24 hours. Crunch is also prepared to deal with the increased traffic by staffing up their location as well as implementing more rigorous cleaning routines to make sure that all members are able to work out in a welcoming and clean environment.

To help everyone stick to their healthier lifestyle, Crunch offers these simple steps to allow for more sustainable and long-lasting results as well as prevent the fall off people experience after a few months of joining.

Get a gym buddy

Having a gym buddy keeps accountability when visiting the gym and sticking to a new workout schedule. This is not only beneficial but can also be very fun and enhance gym experience with some friendly competition. Be incremental

Adding positive ‘micro-habits’ can help easily build change into routines. If a goal is to lose weight, start by adding a few extra minutes to cardio workouts during gym visits. Set smaller and achievable goals. Write it down

Journaling can assist in meeting New Year’s goals through the act simply of listing them out, which helps make them tangible and actionable. Continue keeping a record of workout progress each day, which helps stay the course in any fitness journey. Ask for guidance

Personal Trainers can be a great resource when for first-time gym goers. Certified personal trainers create custom programs to help anyone reach their goals, designed 100% around the new member, which in return tracks results leading to successfully accomplishing goals.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of ‘No Judgments.’ Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working out at the same place together. Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.3 million members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.