STEM initiative planting roots

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The public is invited to a presentation regarding a community initiative to expose more students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Champaign County Community Coalition is dedicating Wednesday’s meeting to the cause. Representatives from UI will be on hand to share information about STEM Illinois; a community-centered public engagement initiative to strengthen the community and encourage kids from diverse backgrounds to consider pursuing a STEM field of study.

Some upcoming components of STEM Illinois include STEM Fest, STEM Saturdays, Communiversity, Think and Do Tank, Ghetto Genius Street College and the Hip Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus.







“We are extremely excited to be able to announce some of our ambitious plans for the STEM Illinois initiative,” said UI Chancellor Robert J. Jones. “This is a community-wide effort that we believe will put the power of a strong STEM education directly into the hands of young men and women who will use it to change their world forever.”

“We know that STEM education is a critical part of youth development. We want to ensure our youth are fully exposed to the opportunities that STEM education and activities can provide,” said Tracy Parsons, facilitator of the Community Coalition. “The Community Coalition is pleased to support this university-based initiative and to provide organizers with a forum to publicly announce STEM Illinois.”

Champaign County Community Coalition

Holiday Inn

101 Trade Center Drive, Champaign

Wednesday, March 11, 3:30 – 5 pm

For more information, click here.