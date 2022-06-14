CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As temperatures near triple digits this week, the Champaign Park District took to Facebook with a simple message: “Stay hydrated.”

The park district added to its message a list of parks that have water fountains:

  • Beardsley Park
  • Centennial Park
  • Champaign Bark District
  • Clark Park
  • Dodds Park
  • Douglass Park
  • Eisner Park
  • Garden Hills Park
  • Hazel Park
  • Hessel Park
  • Johnston Park
  • Kaufman Lake
  • Mayfair Park
  • Meadows Square Park
  • Millage Park
  • Morrissey Park
  • Mullikin Park
  • Powell Park
  • Robeson Park
  • Robeson Meadows West Park
  • Scott Park
  • Spalding Park
  • Sunset Ridge Park
  • Toalson Park
  • Turnberry Ridge Park
  • Washington Park
  • West Side Park
  • Zahnd Park

More information about these parks can be found on the Champaign Park District’s website.