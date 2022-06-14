CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As temperatures near triple digits this week, the Champaign Park District took to Facebook with a simple message: “Stay hydrated.”
The park district added to its message a list of parks that have water fountains:
- Beardsley Park
- Centennial Park
- Champaign Bark District
- Clark Park
- Dodds Park
- Douglass Park
- Eisner Park
- Garden Hills Park
- Hazel Park
- Hessel Park
- Johnston Park
- Kaufman Lake
- Mayfair Park
- Meadows Square Park
- Millage Park
- Morrissey Park
- Mullikin Park
- Powell Park
- Robeson Park
- Robeson Meadows West Park
- Scott Park
- Spalding Park
- Sunset Ridge Park
- Toalson Park
- Turnberry Ridge Park
- Washington Park
- West Side Park
- Zahnd Park
More information about these parks can be found on the Champaign Park District’s website.