CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As temperatures near triple digits this week, the Champaign Park District took to Facebook with a simple message: “Stay hydrated.”

The park district added to its message a list of parks that have water fountains:

Beardsley Park

Centennial Park

Champaign Bark District

Clark Park

Dodds Park

Douglass Park

Eisner Park

Garden Hills Park

Hazel Park

Hessel Park

Johnston Park

Kaufman Lake

Mayfair Park

Meadows Square Park

Millage Park

Morrissey Park

Mullikin Park

Powell Park

Robeson Park

Robeson Meadows West Park

Scott Park

Spalding Park

Sunset Ridge Park

Toalson Park

Turnberry Ridge Park

Washington Park

West Side Park

Zahnd Park

More information about these parks can be found on the Champaign Park District’s website.