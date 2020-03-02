States’ efforts to save lake sturgeon

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Environmental groups in Illinois and Indiana are suing in an attempt to force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finish a review which could designate lake sturgeon as a federally-endangered species.

The prehistoric fish have been reduced to extremely low levels because of pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction. A federal designation would provide more protections.

The group’s filing of a federal complaint in Chicago last month includes Fishable Indiana Streams for Hoosiers. Federal officials say there is “substantial information” on threats to lake sturgeon, but the lawsuit states a deadline wasn’t met to make the determination.

