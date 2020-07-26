State’s Attorney releases details on three people arrested for gun charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — County officials say two teenagers and a 37-year-old man are facing gun charges following two separate incidents on Friday and Saturday in Champaign.

A press release from Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Ruetz stated Tyrone Fulwiley, of Champaign, and Joaquin Hughes, both 18-years-old, were arrested Friday by the county’s Street Crimes Task Force officers in Champaign for firearms offenses.

She said police stopped a car for traffic violations, and found the two teenagers inside, along with others. Officers arrested Hughes on a previous warrant for unlawful possession of a

handgun, “based on social media video obtained by police showing him displaying a handgun.”

Unlawful use of a handgun is a class 4 felony, Rietz said, punishable by one to three years in prison. She added Hughes was on juvenile probation for mob action in February 2019 at Urbana High School. His arraignment hearing in court is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

“Fulwiley ran from police, and slipped and fell as he reached a fence,” Rietz said, adding he kicked an officer in the back several times while trying to arrest him. After searching him, they found 97 grams of cannabis, $325 cash, and a digital scale in a fanny pack.

A third person who ran away from the traffic stop with Fulwiley was not captured, and dropped a backpack. It held 119 grams of cannabis in several bags and a 9mm automatic handgun.

Rietz said there were other people who also fled from the scene and were not arrested.

During his court hearing Sunday morning, Fulwiley’s bond was set at $200,000 by Judge Anna Benjamin. His arraignment hearing in court is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Rietz said Fulwiley was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver cannabis, a class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

Fulwiley was placed on juvenile parole from the Department of Juvenile Justice for two felony convictions in 2018 for possession of marijuana and theft.

Officials ask anyone with information on this incident or the other persons who fled police to contact the Champaign Police Department (CPD) at 217-351-4545 or Crimestoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

In a separate incident, CPD officers arrested John N. Allen, 37, of Urbana, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was charged with armed habitual criminal, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

At his bond hearing Sunday morning, Allen’s bond was set at $500,000 by Judge Anna Benjamin. His arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Rietz said officers responded Saturday morning to a report of a battery in the 1100 block of East Eureka Street in Champaign. A fight involving Allen broke out at a house party and he left in a gold SUV. The residents left the party to buy more alcohol and saw the SUV again. Then they called 911, believing the car’s driver was following them.

Police found Allen inside the car, which was outside of the residence. Officers also recovered a gun from the backseat of the car.

Rietz said Allen was on parole for a 2007 conviction for possession of controlled substances, manufacturing and delivering of marijuana, and home invasion with a firearm. He had been sentenced to 24 years in prison on those charges.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty by court of law.