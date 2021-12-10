State’s Attorney: Man sentenced to prison after attempting to steal a Polaris RZR

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for the offense of possession of stolen motor vehicle, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy.

Lacy said Sullivan was stopped by Georgetown Police in May while steering a 2015 Polaris RZR that was being towed by another vehicle.

Georgetown Police stated that they initially got a 911 call from the victim in this matter regarding a theft in progress. Officers quickly responded to the report and arrested Sullivan and another defendant whose case is still pending before the Court.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Hall learned that Sullivan had previously been convicted of crimes including burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The Court noted Sullivan’s substantial criminal history. Sullivan will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release for one year thereafter.