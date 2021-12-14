State’s Attorney: Man faces multiple charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-count information was filed against a 48-year-old man on November 30, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.

Kroncke said Michael P. Jackson was allegedly charged for armed violence (Class X Felony, 4 counts), unlawful possession of weapons by felons (Class 2 Felony), and driving while license is revoked or suspended with a prior conviction for driving while license is revoked or suspended (Class 4 Felony).

Kroncke stated the charges allege that Jackson was in possession of three dangerous weapon, including a knife with a 10-inch blade, a knife with a 12-inch blade and a knuckle weapon with two protruding 6-inch blades when his car was stopped by police.

The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Bail was set at $250,000.

Jackson will appear in court on January 3 for a preliminary hearing.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelbyville Police Department.

