State’s attorney issues warning about high number of scam calls

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott is advising people to be on guard for phone fraud.

In a press release, Scott says Macon County residents are getting a high volume of telephone scams of several types.

“These have ranges from calls claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service or Medicare stating there has been fraudulent use of your Social Security number of your Medicare account, to those threatening automatic charges to an online account or for renewal of an account you didn’t create, such as a home computer service, those indicating you are entitled to a refund from a service or an account,” he said in the release.

Scott added some robocalls have been received by the Elder Fraud Hotline.

“All of these scams are designed to either gain your personal information for identity theft or to gain access to your bank or credit card accounts.”

If you get any of these calls, Scott says to hang up and delete any messages. You can report scam calls to the Elder Abuse Hotline by calling 217-615-7582.