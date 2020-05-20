State’s attorney: 23 charges for man

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was charged with first degree murder, home invasion and other charges in regards to a series of crimes from August 2019 through January 2020.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney said Ronald D. Porter was arrested on February 4 for a “series of aggravated robberies committed in January and February, 2020.” Among the recent charges alleges Porter stalked a woman and entered her home on South State Street in Springfield late on January 10. He is accused of sexually assaulting her and stabbing her several times and then setting the house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. Porter was charged with the following in regards to this crime: first degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, armed robbery, residential arson, aggravated stalking, aggravated cruelty to an animal, concealment of a homicidal death, obstructing justice and unlawful use of a credit card.

Additionally, the state’s attorney said Porter was also charged with stalking another woman in January. Other charges filed against Porter included allegations from October 2019. Those charges include home invasion, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated robbery. The state’s attorney said these charges “arise from allegations that Porter forcibly entered the residence of a third woman while masked and attempted to commit a sexual assault.”

Porter was also charged with aggravated robbery and financial institution robbery. Officials said the charge comes from a robbery of the United Community Bank on Peoria Road in Springfield in August 2019.

Finally, the state’s attorney said Porter and his wife, Whitney, are charged with residential arson, arson, insurance fraud and obstructing justice. These charges stem from a fire set to their apartment in October 2019 to get more than $10,000 from an insurance claim. Whitney Porter faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Ronald Porter faces 50 years to natural life for his charges.

Whitney was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Arraignment for both Ronald and Whitney is expected on Thursday.

Investigations into these crimes are still ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers.