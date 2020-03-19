State website is COVID-19 resource

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — During Wednesday’s press briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of a new website detailing the state’s evolving response to COVID-19 and available resources.

Coronavirus.illinois.gov provides breaking updates from state governments, prevention and preparation tips, frequently asked questions and public health resources in one easily accessible location.

State officials urge social distancing and staying at home as much as possible. Governor Pritzker has mandated events involving 50 or more people be canceled, indoor operations of bars and restaurants have been suspended and public and private K – 12 grade schools have been closed.

Those experiencing symptoms are instructed to call a healthcare provider who will arrange medical treatment without risking exposure to others.

IDPH COVID-19 Hotline

(800) 889 – 3931