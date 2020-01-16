State updates birth certificates for transgender dads

ILLINOIS (AP) — Illinois is updating its birth certificate system to affirm the gender identities of transgender parents. The move comes after a transmasculine person asked to be officially recognized as a father who gave birth to his daughter.

A state Department of Public Health spokeswoman says the agency is in the process of updating its system so it no longer automatically names the parent who gives birth as the mother or co-parent on a birth certificate.

Myles and Precious Brady-Davis approached the agency after their daughter was born in December. Myles, who carried the child to full term, is transmasculine, meaning he was born female but his gender is masculine.