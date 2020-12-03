State troopers give safety reminders following string of rollover crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We’ve seen three rollovers in the last 24 hours, and state troopers say it’s a reminder to drivers to be careful.

The first of these three was yesterday a little after 2 p.m. That was on I-74 in Vermilion County.

The second was early this morning around 3:15 on I-74 by St. Joseph.

The third happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of highway 150 and 47 in Mahomet. We don’t know yet what caused them, but state troopers say these types of crashes are often avoidable.

In the case of these three crashes, everyone is okay. But when a crash like that can happen in a split second, they can have tragic consequences. Many of these types of crashes are caused by fatigue. Semi drivers spend a lot of time on the road, so they can get worn out. State troopers say the best thing to do in that situation is find the nearest spot to rest. There are even some trucks that are programmed to slow down if the driver has been going too long without a break.

“In light of recent events, with a couple of crashes in the last couple of days in the area, it’s drivers that have just run off the road for whatever reason. Fortunately we haven’t had anyone injured or killed because of that, but that’s unfortunately not always the case,” said Illinois State Trooper Josh Robinson.

In the crash yesterday afternoon, a truck his a driver that was pulled over for a mechanical issue. The best thing to do in that case is designate someone to watch the road, to make sure you can get out of the way if someone’s headed toward you. Take it from a state trooper – they spend a lot of time pulled over on the side of the road.

“When you’re at interstate speeds, there is no margin for error. You have to be paying attention 100 percent of the time, and it only takes a split second for all of that to change and you’ve gotta really drive defensively. Pay attention to what everybody else is doing,” said Robinson.

Another big cause for these types of crashes – and many others – is distracted driving. The same thing in this case: If you have to do something that will take your eyes or your mind off the road, pull over.