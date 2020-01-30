State stats show increased jobs, decreased unemployment

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen metropolitan areas in the state over the year in December.

Businesses added jobs in ten metro areas with Champaign, Carbondale and Decatur leading the pack. Non-farm jobs were down in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL, Peoria and Rockford.

Industries recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were Education and Health Services, Government and Transportation and Warehousing and Utilities.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area December 2019* December2018** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 4.7% -1.3 Carbondale-Marion 3.7% 5.2% -1.5 Champaign-Urbana 3.3% 4.6% -1.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 2.8% 3.6% -0.8 Danville 5.3% 6.7% -1.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.5% 4.7% -0.2 Decatur 5.1% 6.3% -1.2 Elgin 4.4% 5.8% -1.4 Kankakee 5.4% 6.4% -1.0 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.0% 5.0% -1.0 Peoria 4.6% 5.8% -1.2 Rockford 5.8% 6.4% -0.6 Springfield 3.6% 5.0% -1.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.7% 5.1% -1.4 Illinois Statewide 3.5% 4.4% -0.9 * Preliminary | **Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2019

Metropolitan Area December2019* December2018** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 92,600 92,200 400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,700 58,600 1,100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 115,800 112,000 3,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,857,100 3,826,800 30,300 Danville MSA 27,600 27,600 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,100 188,600 -2,500 Decatur MSA 52,700 52,000 700 Elgin Metro Division 268,300 265,800 2,500 Kankakee MSA 47,300 46,900 400 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 431,200 428,800 2,400 Peoria MSA 174,400 176,400 -2,000 Rockford MSA 153,300 154,800 -1,500 Springfield MSA 115,800 115,100 700 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 245,600 242,600 3,000 Illinois Statewide 6,228,000 6,183,800 44,200 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas