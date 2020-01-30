State stats show increased jobs, decreased unemployment

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen metropolitan areas in the state over the year in December.
Businesses added jobs in ten metro areas with Champaign, Carbondale and Decatur leading the pack. Non-farm jobs were down in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL, Peoria and Rockford.
Industries recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were Education and Health Services, Government and Transportation and Warehousing and Utilities.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|Metropolitan Area
|December 2019*
|December2018**
|Over-the-Year Change
|Bloomington
|3.4%
|4.7%
|-1.3
|Carbondale-Marion
|3.7%
|5.2%
|-1.5
|Champaign-Urbana
|3.3%
|4.6%
|-1.3
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|2.8%
|3.6%
|-0.8
|Danville
|5.3%
|6.7%
|-1.4
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|4.5%
|4.7%
|-0.2
|Decatur
|5.1%
|6.3%
|-1.2
|Elgin
|4.4%
|5.8%
|-1.4
|Kankakee
|5.4%
|6.4%
|-1.0
|Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|4.0%
|5.0%
|-1.0
|Peoria
|4.6%
|5.8%
|-1.2
|Rockford
|5.8%
|6.4%
|-0.6
|Springfield
|3.6%
|5.0%
|-1.4
|St. Louis (IL-Section)
|3.7%
|5.1%
|-1.4
|Illinois Statewide
|3.5%
|4.4%
|-0.9
|* Preliminary | **Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2019
|Metropolitan Area
|December2019*
|December2018**
|Over-the-Year Change
|Bloomington MSA
|92,600
|92,200
|400
|Carbondale-Marion MSA
|59,700
|58,600
|1,100
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|115,800
|112,000
|3,800
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|3,857,100
|3,826,800
|30,300
|Danville MSA
|27,600
|27,600
|0
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|186,100
|188,600
|-2,500
|Decatur MSA
|52,700
|52,000
|700
|Elgin Metro Division
|268,300
|265,800
|2,500
|Kankakee MSA
|47,300
|46,900
|400
|Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|431,200
|428,800
|2,400
|Peoria MSA
|174,400
|176,400
|-2,000
|Rockford MSA
|153,300
|154,800
|-1,500
|Springfield MSA
|115,800
|115,100
|700
|Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|245,600
|242,600
|3,000
|Illinois Statewide
|6,228,000
|6,183,800
|44,200
|*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|Labor Market Area
|Dec.2019
|Dec.2018
|Over-the-Year Change
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|3.3%
|4.6%
|-1.3%
|Champaign County
|3.3%
|4.5%
|-1.2%
|Ford County
|4.3%
|5.6%
|-1.3%
|Piatt County
|3.4%
|4.6%
|-1.2%
|Danville MSA
|5.3%
|6.7%
|-1.4%
|Vermilion County
|5.3%
|6.7%
|-1.4%
|Cities
|Champaign City
|3.2%
|4.3%
|-1.1%
|Urbana City
|3.3%
|4.5%
|-1.2%
|Danville City
|5.3%
|7.0%
|-1.7%
|Counties
|Clark County
|4.5%
|6.0%
|-1.5%
|Coles County
|3.5%
|5.1%
|-1.6%
|DeWitt County
|3.9%
|6.2%
|-2.3%
|Douglas County
|3.2%
|4.3%
|-1.1%
|Edgar County
|4.1%
|5.5%
|-1.4%
|Iroquois County
|4.7%
|5.6%
|-0.9%
|McLean County
|3.4%
|4.6%
|-1.2%
|Macon County
|5.1%
|6.3%
|-1.2%
|Moultrie County
|2.9%
|4.2%
|-1.3%
|Sangamon County
|3.6%
|5.0%
|-1.4%
|Shelby County
|3.8%
|4.9%
|-1.1%
|Other Areas
|LWA 17
|3.5%
|4.7%
|-1.2%
|LWA 18
|5.3%
|6.7%
|-1.4%
|East Central EDR
|3.8%
|5.1%
|-1.3%