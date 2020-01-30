1  of  2
State stats show increased jobs, decreased unemployment

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen metropolitan areas in the state over the year in December.

Businesses added jobs in ten metro areas with Champaign, Carbondale and Decatur leading the pack. Non-farm jobs were down in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL, Peoria and Rockford.

Industries recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were Education and Health Services, Government and Transportation and Warehousing and Utilities.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan AreaDecember    2019*December2018**Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington3.4%4.7%-1.3
Carbondale-Marion3.7%5.2%-1.5
Champaign-Urbana3.3%4.6%-1.3
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights2.8%3.6%-0.8
Danville5.3%6.7%-1.4
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL4.5%4.7%-0.2
Decatur5.1%6.3%-1.2
Elgin4.4%5.8%-1.4
Kankakee5.4%6.4%-1.0
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI4.0%5.0%-1.0
Peoria4.6%5.8%-1.2
Rockford5.8%6.4%-0.6
Springfield3.6%5.0%-1.4
St. Louis (IL-Section)3.7%5.1%-1.4
Illinois Statewide3.5%4.4%-0.9
* Preliminary | **Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2019

Metropolitan AreaDecember2019*     December2018**Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA92,60092,200400
Carbondale-Marion MSA59,70058,6001,100
Champaign-Urbana MSA115,800112,0003,800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division3,857,1003,826,80030,300
Danville MSA27,60027,6000
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA186,100188,600-2,500
Decatur MSA52,70052,000700
Elgin Metro Division268,300265,8002,500
Kankakee MSA47,30046,900400
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division431,200428,8002,400
Peoria MSA174,400176,400-2,000
Rockford MSA153,300154,800-1,500
Springfield MSA115,800115,100700
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA245,600242,6003,000
Illinois Statewide6,228,0006,183,80044,200
*Preliminary | **Revised                 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market AreaDec.2019Dec.2018Over-the-Year Change
Champaign-Urbana MSA              3.3%4.6%-1.3%
   Champaign County3.3%4.5%-1.2%
   Ford County4.3%5.6%-1.3%
   Piatt County3.4%4.6%-1.2%
Danville MSA5.3%6.7%-1.4%
   Vermilion County5.3%6.7%-1.4%
Cities   
   Champaign City3.2%4.3%-1.1%
   Urbana City3.3%4.5%-1.2%
   Danville City5.3%7.0%-1.7%
Counties   
   Clark County4.5%6.0%-1.5%
   Coles County3.5%5.1%-1.6%
   DeWitt County3.9%6.2%-2.3%
   Douglas County3.2%4.3%-1.1%
   Edgar County4.1%5.5%-1.4%
   Iroquois County4.7%5.6%-0.9%
   McLean County3.4%4.6%-1.2%
   Macon County5.1%6.3%-1.2%
   Moultrie County2.9%4.2%-1.3%
   Sangamon County3.6%5.0%-1.4%
   Shelby County3.8%4.9%-1.1%
Other Areas   
   LWA 173.5%4.7%-1.2%
   LWA 185.3%6.7%-1.4%
   East Central EDR3.8%5.1%-1.3%

