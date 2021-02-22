State senator expected to announce run for governor in 2022

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) is expected to announce a run for governor Monday night.

The Republican is holding an event at 7:00 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. His website, Bailey for Illinois, has a clock counting down to that time.

Courtesy ofhttps://baileyforillinois.com Bailey for Illinois website

Bailey would join a primary field that already includes former state senator Paul Schimpf, who announced his bid for governor on February 15.

Bailey has already tousled with Pritzker in court over the governor’s use of COVID-19 executive orders. A judge ruled Pritzker’s orders were legal.

Prior to serving as state senator, Bailey served as state representative. He was kicked out of the first House session held during the pandemic (May 2020) after refusing to put on a face covering.