State Rep. protests outside of IDES Headquarters, demands clarification

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–State Representative Mike Marron is protesting the Illinois Department of Employment Security for its handling of unemployment benefits.

He stood outside IDES’ headquarters in Springfield to ask for an explanation as to why people on unemployment benefits are now being asked to repay some of the benefits they received.

State officials said they’ve been sending out letters to address “PUA Overpayments”. Rep. Marron said he’s also concerned about the IDES’ availability to people who are on those benefits. He argued that keeping people waiting on the status of their claims has made an already strenuous pandemic even harder to bare.

“When someone is going through this and reaching out to this department that’s supposed to help people, and they can’t get in contact with someone, that’s the main thing,” Marron said.

The IDES says they’ve overpaid some people who are receiving assistance. They say the mistake was the result of poor planning without much overall foresight by the federal government on how the program might negatively affect people applying.

They said federal guidelines don’t allow for states to waive these recoupments, meaning IDES will have to ask some people to repay some of the benefits that they’ve received. Officials believe this becomes a problem as now there can be a multitude of cases in which people are grappling between paying the state back and covering basic living expenses.

IDES said without any official and additional action taken on the federal level by Congress, people will have to pick up the slack and cover the funds on their own.

Rep. Marron said he’ll be speaking with the director of IDES, Kristin Richards, to talk more about the challenges that come with distributing unemployment funds on Friday.