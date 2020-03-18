State rep has suggestion for small biz & non-profits

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A state representative wants small business owners and non-profits to submit information about the negative impact the global pandemic is having on their bottom lines.

Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) says information submitted to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will be submitted to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to evaluate the state’s request for an economic injury disaster declaration.

She adds:

Business closures and other efforts from State officials to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus have the unintended effect of suppressing our local economy, but there is relief available. If small businesses and non-profits in our district would like to apply for economic injury loans from the SBA, they must first submit information to DCEO. Completing the questionnaire is straightforward and vital towards Illinois receiving an economic injury disaster declaration, which would allow the loans to be distributed to those eligible. I urge all small businesses and non-profits to submit this information as soon as possible so communities can benefit from this necessary funding, allowing businesses and non-profits to stay in operation during the economic challenges brought about by the Coronavirus.”

