State releases accidental drowning numbers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week the Illinois State Fire Marshall and DCFS are reminding caregivers to be careful when it comes to kids and water.

They say 22 kids in Illinois accidentally drowned in 2019. One Champaign mom was planning on sending two of her kids to swimming lessons, but the place they were going to use is not offering them because of the pandemic. Her reason for wanting her kids to learn early is personal.

“When you’re taking kids out to beaches, lakes, camping, anything can happen,” says Sherri Figures. “I’ve had family members, a young one, drown from just swimming in a regular pool. It’s very important to me.”

The CDC says accidental drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for kids between one and four, and the second leading cause for kids between five and fifteen. Tips for parents to protect kids from accidental drowning can be found here.