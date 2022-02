UPDATE (2/2/22 4:10 PM) — Police said I-74 eastbound at milepost 188 has been cleared.

The diversion from University Avenue is back open.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a traffic crash recently happened on I-74 at milepost 188, about three miles east of Urbana.

Officers said traffic is being diverted at University Avenue (Exit 185) and US 150.