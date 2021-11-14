State Police: Traffic backup on I-74 due to crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74 just before the Neil Street exit.

Troopers say the roadway has been cleared and all lanes are open, but traffic is still backed up to Cunningham Avenue. It will take several minutes for the traffic flow to return to its normal pattern. Drivers are advised to use caution, slow down and be aware of slow-moving or stopped traffic.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are announced.