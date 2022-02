VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash on I-74 eastbound near Oakwood at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said the crash involved a truck-tractor semi-trailer. They also said one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

I-74 eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation with traffic rerouted onto exit 206.

At around 2:20 p.m., the left lane reopened.

No further information is available at this time.