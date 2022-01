DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound near milepost 212 on Thursday morning.

Officers said the vehicle was pulling double trailers, with the rearmost trailer overturning and blocking the passing lane.

State Police are still on scene for clean-up efforts. The passing lane is closed.

According to previous report, no one was hurt.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.