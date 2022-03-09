CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers were dispatched to I-57 southbound near milepost 225 Tuesday morning in response to a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Officers said 31-year-old Ryan Pointer was driving a 2007 White International Tanker Truck (Unit 1) and 51-year-old Michael Schaffer was a passenger. They also said 44-year-old Joseph Pressley was driving a 2020 White International Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination (Unit 2).

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates Unit 1 was traveling south in the right lane of I-57 near milepost 225 in Champaign County. The front right steer tire malfunctioned and burst. The driver of Unit 1 lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 entered the center median area, rolled over and spilled part of its load onto the northbound lanes of I-57. Unit 2 was traveling north at the same location and struck a large metal box in the roadway that had fallen from Unit 1. The driver and passenger of Unit 1 were taken to an area hospital with injuries. The driver of Unit 2 did not get hurt. All lanes of I-57 were closed in both directions for around 3 hours and a half during recovery efforts.

The southbound lanes were opened at 10:30 a.m. and the northbound lanes were opened at 12:30 p.m.