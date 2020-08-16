State Police release details on crash that killed 18-year-old bicyclist

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement authorities said one teenager died and another was hurt Saturday night after a car crashed into both of their bicycles on U.S. Route 136 outside of Gifford.

A press release from Illinois State Police said it happened at 9:18 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 136 at 2400 East Road, which is one mile east of Gifford.

A 15-year-old, riding a mountain bike, and an 18-year-old, riding a roadster bike, were both traveling west in the center of the westbound lane when a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire crashed into both of their bicycles from behind.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the 18-year-old as Matthew J. Correll, of Gifford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 15-year-old, who was not named, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was identified as Shawn H. Allen, 53, of St. Joseph. He was not hurt by the crash.

Charges were pending further investigation, state police said.

ISP and the Champaign County Coroner’s office continue their investigation of the collision.