State police, pastors urge others to avoid congregating during pandemic

METRO EAST, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police joined pastors from the Metro East area Thursday morning during a press conference aimed at encouraging religious leaders across the state to refrain from holding services on Easter Sunday.

Echoing sentiments expressed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the days following his extension of a mandatory, Stay-At-Home executive order intended to curb the spread of coronavirus, ISP director Brendan Kelly said the use of law enforcement is “frankly the last resort” in ensuring people comply with the order.

“Arresting people — that is not the intent of the executive order. That has not been the spirit of the executive order,” Kelly said Thursday. “There are incremental steps of that enforcement. Frankly, we do not want to put officers in the position of being exposed to COVID-19 more than they have to. There is not going to be law enforcement storming into church buildings. But if people’s lives are put at risk, there are consequences down the road, if there is evidence of that.”

Kelly said some “religious leaders in the Metro East” area had reached out to ISP over the past 48 hours, saying they were concerned by reports that some churches in the area were planning to hold services on Easter Sunday, despite a statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

“Obviously, that is not in compliance with the executive order for staying at home and proper social distancing,” he said.

Power of Change Christian Church pastor Bishop Henry Phillips also spoke Thursday, urging fellow spiritual leaders to view the issue as one of “medical concern, not theological concern.”

“Many traditions are being broken at this time,” he said. “We are saying to you, brother to brother, brother to sister, please refrain from any public worship gathering at this time. This is not the state impeding upon the church. This is not an issue of separation of church and state — this is the separation of life and death.”

ISP’s press conference came just more than a week from Gov. Pritzker’s first public plea to parishioners on April 1 to stay home from Easter Sunday services and avoid gathering over Passover.

“I understand how important worship is and especially in these moments, but it can be done virtually,” Priztker said back then. “I would suggest that people should never, you know, despite the desire on Easter, to get together to celebrate together to worship together, I would still tell people, please stay home please stay home and contact your you know your pastor to find out if they have services online that you can participate in.”

You can watch the full press conference from ISP here.