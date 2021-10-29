State Police: Man arrested in relation to possession of child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials of Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation announced Friday that a 21-year-old man from Beardstown was arrested after he was accused of possessing child pornography.

On June 4, 2020, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators started an investigation after receiving information about child pornography being distributed on a social media application. The Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered evidence and identified Cooper A. Smith as a suspect.

Officers said, on October 28, 2020, a search warrant was applied for and granted through the Macoupin County Circuit Court for a residence in Mount Olive where Cooper Smith had been residing. The search warrant was executed on October 29, 2020, and additional evidence was collected.

On October 28, the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 10 count information, charging Smith with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony).

According to officers, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith and the bond was set at $75,000, 10 percent to apply. On October 29, Smith was arrested at his current residence in Beardstown and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Anyone who wants to submit anonymous tips to report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography can go to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line.