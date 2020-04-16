State police join search for missing woman

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are asking for information on where a missing woman could be.

29-year old Kimberly Mattingly was last seen and heard from Sunday, April 5. Authorities say her phone later pinged in Effingham, but there’s been no other evidence of her location.



Kimberly Mattingly with both dark and light colored hair.

She’s described as 5’03” and approximately 160lbs, with blue eyes and

possibly brown hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI at (217)278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.