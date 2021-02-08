State Police investigating man’s death

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle and a woman was taken to the hospital.

Police were called to Route 136 near County Road 2600 on Saturday night around 11 p.m. The Champaign County Coroner says 46-year-old Robert Ogburn of Ludlow was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the head. State Police say a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact ISP by emailing ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.