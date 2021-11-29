State Police: Deadly car crash on holiday weekend

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 just released information about a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation from police officers, a 2016 White Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on 1000E near 1800N when the driver lost control and hit a concrete bridge support, coming to rest in a ravine on the right side of the road.

The driver was quickly taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers identified the driver as 30-year-old Robert Scribner from Charleston.