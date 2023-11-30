SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — To root out public corruption across the state, state police are trying a new way to report allegations to law enforcement.

Officials announced Thursday the state is opening a online form for reporting any elected or appointed official of public corruption directly to Illinois State Police.

ISP’s Special Investigations Unit will investigate the claims. Since the group’s formation in 2020, the division has investigated more than 80 cases of corruption.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit is dedicated to seeking out those who abuse their position and power to take advantage of others, betraying the public’s trust,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “By making it easier for the public to confidentially report suspected corruption, we can begin restoring the public’s trust in government. ISP will continue to work with its partners in law enforcement to investigate misconduct and corruption.”

Officials created the tip line because residents may not know which law enforcement agency they would report claims of public corruption. Examples of crimes under public corruption can include wire fraud, money laundering, personally benefiting from government-funded programs, bribery.

The online tip line can be found on ISP’s website. While anonymous, the form requires an email address and phone number.