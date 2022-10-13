DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo.

Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur.

State Police report that the highway is closed between Illini Road and Oakley Road, about 2 miles south of the community of Oakley.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

The road will be closed in this area for the next several hours.